Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jharkhand: Rs 25 Lakh Looted From ATM Along NH 2

Police are investigating the matter, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, he said.

Jharkhand: Rs 25 Lakh Looted From ATM Along NH 2
ATM looted in Jharkhand.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 8:19 pm

Unidentified people have broken open an ATM of a nationalised bank in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district and decamped with more than Rs 25 lakh, police said.


       

The incident took place at Singrawan along National Highway 2 in the Chouparan police station area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Soaks In Colours Of Holi As 3rd Covid-19 Wave Ebbs

President Kovind, V-P Naidu Exchange Holi Greetings

Prabhas Rushed To The Hospital While In Spain; Undergoes Surgery In Barcelona


       

The incident came to light when a customer went to the ATM kiosk and found that the machine was broken and inoperative. He informed the bank authorities and the police, the SP said.


       

Police are investigating the matter, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, he said. The crime is suspected to have been committed by some inter-state gang, and all police stations along NH 2 and other highways passing through the district have been alerted, the SP said. A search is underway to recover the looted cash and nab the accused, he added. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Looting ATM Money National Highway Highways And Roads National Highways National Highway 2 Jharkhand Jharkhand Police Indian City Indians India Jharkhand Hazaribag
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Ashneer Grover Digs Into Paytm Wallet To Buy Peace With Start-Ups

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts

Live Streaming Of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Make Strong Starts