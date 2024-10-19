Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the assembly polls in Jharkhand for 81 seats will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and counting will take place on November 23. This time 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.