ECI Orders To Remove Jharkhand's Acting DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Jharkhand State Government to remove Anurag Gupta from his position as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) effective immediately. This decision has been taken due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, according to PTI.
The ECI has asked Gupta to hand over his responsibilities to the senior-most DGP-level officer available in the cadre.
The state government has been instructed to confirm compliance with this directive by 7 pm today. The EC also asked the government must submit a panel of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for consideration to fill the DGP role by 10 am on October 21.
What were the complaints against acting DGP Anurag Gupta?
The EC’s decision is based on a history of complaints against the officer and subsequent actions taken by the poll panel in previous elections.
In the 2016 Rajya Sabha Elections, Anurag Gupta, who was the Additional DGP at that time, faced serious allegations of authority misuse. An inquiry committee formed by the ECI substantiated these claims, leading to a charge sheet and a registered case against him in Jagannathpur Thana under the Indian Penal Code.
Later in 2021, the Jharkhand government granted permission for a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Similarly in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Gupta was relieved of his duties as Additional Director General (ADG) of the Special Branch after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party, alleged biased conduct. He was then reassigned to the office of the Jharkhand Resident Commissioner in Delhi, with orders not to return to the state until the elections concluded.
Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases and are scheduled for November 13 and 20.