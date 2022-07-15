Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Old Pension Scheme, 100 Units Free Power For Poor

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved the proposals for the implementation of the old pension scheme with certain conditions and 100 units of free electricity every month for the poor.

For the implementation of the old pension scheme, a three-member committee headed the by Development Commissioner will be set up, an official said.

"The committee will draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the scheme. It will be brought to the cabinet for approval," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters.

The old pension scheme was discontinued on April 1, 2004, and replaced by the National Pension System (NPS).

The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal of 100 units of free electricity for the poor. The government had made the announcement in the Budget for 2022-23.

"The benefit will be applicable for using up to 100 units of electricity. Above this, different slabs will be applicable," Dadel said.

A total of 55 proposals were approved by the state cabinet. Among those was the proposal for providing 1 kg chana dal at Rs 1 per month to each family covered under the food security scheme.

Besides, the cabinet gave its approval to the proposal of giving additional Rs 27 as MGNREGS wage. With this, an MGNREGA worker in Jharkhand will get Rs 237 as minimum wage.

The cabinet also approved the rules of the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in the Private Sector Act. As per the law, private companies have to provide a reservation of 75 per cent for local people.