In a devastating incident in the early hours, six individuals lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries following a collision between a jeep and a pick-up truck in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The mishap occurred around 3-3:30 am under the jurisdiction of Bairiya police station.
Ballia SP, Dev Ranjan Verma, provided details on the incident, stating, "Six people died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck. The victims were returning from a function. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are under further treatment. There were 2 kids among the dead."
The accident site was near the Sughar Chhapra area, drawing the presence of top police officials, including the SP, to assess the situation.
The injured individuals were rushed to the district hospital, while those in critical condition were referred to Varanasi for specialized medical care. The occupants of the jeep were returning to Dokti after attending an event in Masumpur village.