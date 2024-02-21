National

JD(U)’s Maheshwar Hazari Resigns As Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker

According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

Maheshwar Hazari | Photo: X/@Maheshwar Hazari
info-icon

JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari has resigned from the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.

According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.

Hazari, a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency, had been holding the deputy speaker's post since March, 2021.

It was not immediately known why the senior leader, who was formerly a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, gave up the post.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement