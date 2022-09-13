Jammu and Kashmir Reports 47 New Covid-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 47 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,806, officials said here.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,784 as no fresh death due to the infection was reported, they said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Jammu and 34 from Kashmir, they said.

There are 326 active Covid cases while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,696, officials said.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)