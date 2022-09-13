Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu and Kashmir Reports 47 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,784 as no fresh death due to the infection was reported. Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Jammu and 34 from Kashmir.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir
COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 7:58 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported 47 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,806, officials said here.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,784 as no fresh death due to the infection was reported, they said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Jammu and 34 from Kashmir, they said.

There are 326 active Covid cases while the number of recoveries has reached 4,73,696, officials said.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory, they said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir 47 New Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission