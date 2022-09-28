Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir Reports 13 New Covid-19 Cases

The death toll due to the virus stands at 4,785 as no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. There are 133 active cases of the disease, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,197.

New Covid-19 cases (Representational Image)

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:31 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 4,79,115, officials said.

Four cases were reported from Jammu and nine from Kashmir, they said.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 4,785 as no fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There are 133 active cases of the disease, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,197, they said.

According to officials, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Jammu And Kashmir 13 New Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19 State Health Department India Covid-19 Vaccination
