Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jamia To Organise Cultural Programmes To Celebrate The 102nd Foundation Day

To mark its 102nd foundation day, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will hold several cultural events on Saturday.

Jamia Milia Islamia University
Jamia To Organise Cultural Programmes To Celebrate The 102nd Foundation Day File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 9:14 pm

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise several cultural programmes to celebrate its 102nd foundation day on Saturday, varsity officials said.

The celebrations will begin on Friday with an exhibition on 'Jamia Millia Islamia: History and Freedom Fighters' at Dr. Zakir Husain Central Library in the University. Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar will preside over the inaugural function, JMI officials said.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar will be the chief guest at the main function to be held on Saturday at Dr. M A Ansari Auditorium of the University.

The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJKMCRC), JMI will organise a student film festival  ‘AJKMCRC Filmotsav' on Saturday where films made by students of the centre will be screened from 10 am to 5 pm, they said.

The Premchand Archives and Literary Centre will organise a dramatised reading of Munshi Premchand's ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi' while the students of PGD acting of the AJKMCRC will perform in the programme to be held on Friday.

Jamia Alumni Connect (JAC) (Delhi Chapter) is also organising a programme at the varsity on Sunday. Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, and Upendra Giri, International Member, JAC (California, USA) will be the chief guests at the function. 

Tags

National Jamia Jamia Millia Islamia Foundation Day Cultural Programme Celebration Union Minister Subhas Sarkar Munshi Premchand Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal