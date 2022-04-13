Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary, PM Modi Pays Tributes To Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of Jallianwala Bagh massacre will keep motivating the coming generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 9:21 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. 

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India. 

"Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," Modi said in a tweet.(With PTI inputs)
 

National Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary India India's Freedom Movement Narendra Modi Anniversaries, Homages & Tributes Martyrs Rowlatt Acts British Forces Jallianwala Bagh Smarak
