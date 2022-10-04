J & K Top Cop Murdered At His Residence, Police Suspects The House Help

Under suspicious circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence on Monday night with police suspecting the absconded house help Jasir to be the culprit.

The 1992 batch IPS officer who was posted as DG of Prisons in this August was staying at his friend Rajiv Khajuria’s house with his family as renovation of his house is underway, India Today reported.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an "extremely unfortunate" incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help as soon as possible.

Divulging the details gathered till now Singh said that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who visited the house at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, however added that the body was found with burn injuries and throat slit.

Reports of the Preliminary Investigation

Preliminary investigation has indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling. The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire.

The first to see the incident happening were the security guards of his residence who jumped in as they found the fire inside Lohia's room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, the Police Chief told the PTI.

The ADGP said the prelimnary investigation of the crime scene points to possible murder. "The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started," he added. Forensic and crime teams are already in the spot.

"The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot," said the ADGP.

Primary Reactions

Expressing his shock over the incident the Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh termed it ‘extremely unfortunate’ incident.

From the part of J & K Police family he has expressed his solidarity with the family of the bereaved soul.

Notably, the incident happened when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Kashmir. Shah started his Kashmir trip from Monday onwards.

Though the nature and the motive of the murder is not yet clear, the data available to news agency Kashmir News Trust says already 10 top cops had been killed this year in the region up to August.

(With Agency Inputs)