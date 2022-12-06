Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
J-K: Security Forces Recover Ammunition, And Explosives In Uri Near LoC

J-K: Security Forces Recover Ammunition, And Explosives In Uri Near LoC

Jammu and Kashmir police said they recovered ammunition and explosives in the Uri Sector of Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Security forces in J&K
J-K: Security Forces Recover Ammunition, And Explosives In Uri Near LoC Representational Image

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:32 pm

Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of ammunition and explosives in the Uri Sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army and the police launched a joint cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence in Charunda village of Uri Sector near the Line of Control, a police spokesman said.

"During the search operation, the team recovered a cache of ammunition including 200 AK rounds, eight Chinese grenades, and IED material," he said.

A case has been registered at police station Uri and further investigation set into motion, the spokesman said. 
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Police J&K Security Forces Uri Sector Baramulla District Explosives LoC Chinese Grenades
