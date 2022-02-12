Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
J-K LG Inaugurates Musical Water Fountain, Light And Sound Show In Jammu

Sinha said the unique amalgamation of heritage and modernity while keeping in mind the importance of the historic Bahu fort will add to the aesthetics of Jammu city.

J-K LG Inaugurates Musical Water Fountain, Light And Sound Show In Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File photo) PTI

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:11 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated a musical water fountain with laser and light and sound show at Bagh-e-Bahu here.

He said the project is the first of its kind in the Jammu region and it will showcase the cultural heritage and take tourism to new heights, he added.

Jammu offers a spiritual and scenic richness that is divine. It has a vast tourism potential and we are developing 37 offbeat destinations in the Jammu division that will boost the economy and provide a large number of jobs to the people, the Lt Governor said.

He said the administration is working on a mission mode to transform the tourism sector of Jammu and develop tourist places that were neglected for years.

With inputs from PTI. 

