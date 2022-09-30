Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: Joint Encounters Break Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Baramulla And Shopian

The encounters broke out after police and security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 8:05 am

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday confirmed that two encounters are underway between terrorists and security officials at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, police said, "Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job."

The encounters broke out after police and security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Encounter Shopian Baramulla Kashmir Zone Police Security Forces
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely