J&K: Joint Encounters Break Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Baramulla And Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday confirmed that two encounters are underway between terrorists and security officials at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, police said, "Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job."

The encounters broke out after police and security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.