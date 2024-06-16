National

J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held

The accused, Deepak, a resident of Resham Garh Colony in Jammu, was arrested.

J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease
The police rescued a 17-year-old girl from Reasi here, after she was allegedly abducted, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Deepak, a resident of Resham Garh Colony in Jammu, was arrested, they said.

According to police, the victim's father, hailing from Gudwal village of Bishnah in Jammu, filed a complaint at the Vijaypur police station on Saturday.

In the complaint, he said that his daughter did not return home from school after she was dropped off by her brother.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and special teams were formed to trace the girl.

The police conducted raids at different places and rescued her from the Katra area in Reasi, a police spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

