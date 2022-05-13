Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

J&K: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 6:15 pm

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who had recently infiltrated into Kashmir were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces personnel, who retaliated.

Related stories

J&K Encounter Leaves Civilian Dead, Soldier Injured As Militants Open Fire To Break Cordon

Two Militants Killed In Pulwama Encounter

2 Al-Badr Militants Killed In Pulwama Encounter in J&K, Soldier Injured

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.

The official said the identity of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the two terrorists trapped in Brar were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said.

The terrorists were tracked down and trapped in Brar in Bandipora on Friday, the IGP said in a tweet. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Bandipora Terrorists Encounter Security Forces
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Terra (LUNA) Wipes Off Billions Of Investor Wealth; Indian Crypto Exchanges Stop Its Trading

Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises

Putin Orders Russian Officials To Disclose Crypto Transactions Made Abroad, Bitcoin Rises