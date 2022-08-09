Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
IYC Launches Rally To Demonstrate Congress' Role In Indian Independence, Development

The Indian Youth Congress has launched 'Aazadi ki Gaurav Yatra' to exhibit the role of Congress in the country's freedom struggle and development post-independence.

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 4:49 pm

 The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday launched 'Aazadi ki Gaurav Yatra' to demonstrate Congress' role in the freedom struggle and its contribution to the development of the country post-independence, party officials said.

 The IYC began the rally while celebrating its 62nd foundation day. The rally has been organized mainly to commemorate 75 years of Independence and will culminate on August 15, they said.

 "The foundation of Youth Congress was laid by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As a worker, I feel proud that the service and dedication with which the Youth Congress organization was established, every worker of the party has been fulfilling that resolution with full devotion," IYC president, Srinivas BV said.

 National in charge of Youth Congress and AICC Joint secretary Krishna Allavaru administered the oath to the workers and office bearers before kick-starting the yatra from its office. "Rahul Gandhi has always raised the voice of each and every oppressed section of the country - be it women, farmers, or a laborer. Indian Youth Congress believes in the youth and their vital role in our democracy," Allavaru said.

 "In Youth Congress, members never back down against all odds to fight for the people of the country. We will continue these services with the same enthusiasm," he added. 

