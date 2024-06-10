ISRO on Monday announced that two instruments aboard ndia's first solar mission, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft have captured the recent solar 'fury' or storm.
The spacecraft reached the Lagrangian point (L1) on January 6 this year, 127 days after its launch on September 2nd, 2023.
L1 is about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth and allows the spacecraft to have a continuous view of the Sun.
ISRO released the Sun images acquired by the SUIT payload on May 17, and also shared details of the observations made by Visible Emission Line Coronagraph.
ISRO said in a statement said, the Solar Ultra Violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) and the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) have captured the dynamic activities of the Sun during May 2024.
"Several X-class and M-class flares, associated with Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), leading to significant geomagnetic storms, were recorded," it said.
They also added that the Active region AR13664 on the Sun, during its passage during the week of May 8-15, erupted several X-class and M-class flares, which were associated with CMEs during May 8 and 9.
It is said that these produced a major geomagnetic storm on May 11.