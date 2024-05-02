National

ISRO Captures High-resolution Images Of India’s Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover Resting On Moon’s Surface

The images show clear view of the Pragyan rover, the small Indian rover that roamed on the Moon to become the first to do so near lunar south pole.

Advertisement

ISRO/C.Tungathurthi
The latest imagesof moon captured by ISRO | Photo: ISRO/C.Tungathurthi
info_icon

In a latest the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured high-resolution images of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, Vikram, and the Pragyan rover resting on the lunar surface after the successful completion of their mission.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-4 Mission In Pipeline? Here's What ISRO Chief Said

The latest set of images is said to have been captured on March 15, 2024. These images have been processed by independent researcher Chandra Tungathurthi. The images show the lunar in more detail than the initial images shared by ISRO shortly after the historic landing on August 23, 2023.

It is said the latest set of images was obtained from a reduced altitude of approximately 65 kilometres, allowing for a resolution of about 17 centimetres per pixel, compared to the initial post-landing image captured at the regular altitude of 100 kilometres with a resolution of 26 centimetres per pixel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Explained: Chandrayaan-3 Will Be First Lander To Land On Moon's South Pole - Here’s Why It Is So Important

The images show clear view of the Pragyan rover, the small Indian rover that roamed on the Moon to become the first to do so near lunar south pole.

ISRO has captured the Moon's surface at unprecedented resolution levels of 16-17 centimetres, which is said to have been achieved by lowering its orbit to 60-65 kilometres — significantly closer than the usual 100-kilometre orbit that offers a resolution of around 25 centimetres.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023, marked a significant milestone for India, as it became the first country to achieve a soft landing in that region. India also became the fourth country to softly land a spacecraft on the Moon, after Russia, US and China.

Advertisement

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover performed numerous experiments on the Moon for 14 Earth days, contributing to our understanding of the lunar environment and paving the way for future space exploration endeavours.

"I am personally very excited to witness how ISRO is stretching its capabilities beyond already impressive limits," Chandra wrote in his blog with the pictures.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media