Chandrayaan-4 Mission In Pipeline? Here's What ISRO Chief Said

India launched the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14, 2023. In August 2023, India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

India launched the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14, 2023 Photo: File image
Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath on Tuesday said the Chandrayaan-4 mission is in the "process of developing", adding that the space research is a continuous process and the country is on the trajectory of "great progress".

Interacting with the media after attending the twentieth anniversary of the Sat Paul Mittal School in Punjab's Ludhiana, S Somanath said that ISRO is committed to its mission for the moon.

S Somnath added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the country's target of landing on the moon in early 2040s and ISRO is on a continuous exploration mission.

"Chandrayaan-4 is a concept that we are now developing as a continuation of the Chandrayaan series. Our Prime Minister has announced that an Indian will land on the Moon in 2040, if that has to happen, we need to have a continuous Moon exploration of various kinds. Chandrayaan-4 is a first step towards that to send a craft to Moon and collect sample and bring it back to earth...," S Somnath said.

The ISRO chairman said, besides space research, the organisation is also engaging and involving students across the country in various technology development projects.

