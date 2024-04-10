Chandrayaan-4 Mission In Pipeline? Here's What ISRO Chief Said

"Chandrayaan-4 is a concept that we are now developing as a continuation of the Chandrayaan series. Our Prime Minister has announced that an Indian will land on the Moon in 2040, if that has to happen, we need to have a continuous Moon exploration of various kinds. Chandrayaan-4 is a first step towards that to send a craft to Moon and collect sample and bring it back to earth...," S Somnath said.