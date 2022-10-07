Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indore Cleanest Due To Civic Workers, Citizens, Not Officials, Says BJP's Vijayvargiya

Indore was followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in the cleanest city category of the 2022 edition of the awards.

Indore is Indias cleanest city.(File photo)
Indore getting top rank for the sixth time in a row in the Centre's 'Swachh Survekshan' awards PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 4:46 pm

The credit for Indore getting top rank for the sixth time in a row in the Centre's 'Swachh Survekshan' awards must go to 'safai mitras' (cleanliness and conservancy workers) and citizens instead of officials, senior Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said. Indore was followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in the cleanest city category of the 2022 edition of the awards.

"Nobody has the courage to say so except me. Sometimes one must speak bitterly too. As per me, the credit for the win goes to safai mitras and secondly the citizens. They are very cultured and disciplined due to their ancestors," the BJP national general secretary said at a function to felicitate civic workers on Thursday.

 Asserting that one need not "massage (the ego of)" officials, Vijayvargiya asked if the collector of Indore managed to get Ujjain top rank in the cleanliness category when he was posted there.

"Indore is first because of its citizens and not because of officials, but you are not giving credit to the people here and instead praising bureaucrats for it," he told the gathering.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Indore Top Rank Sixth Time Swachh Survekshan Awards Cleanest Civic Workers Citizens Not Officials BJP's Vijayvargiya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls