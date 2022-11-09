Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
IndiGo Flights To Connect Arunachal's First Airport With Mumbai, Kolkata From Nov 28

An Indigo Airlines flight was diverted to Karachi after a technical malfunction on Sunday
IndiGo will commence from the new Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh PTI (Image for representation)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 4:30 pm

IndiGo will commence commercial flights from the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh's first civil airport, from November 28, an official release said on Wednesday. Flights connecting Hollongi, which is around 15 km from Itanagar, with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday.

A weekly flight service connecting Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will begin on December 3. "We are pleased to announce Itanagar (Hollongi), as the 75th destination on the 6E network. This will be IndiGo's first destination in Arunachal Pradesh," Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of IndiGo, Sanjay Kumar, said in a statement.

This is in line with the carrier's vision to enhance connectivity in the Northeast, it said. These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations that are known for their tourist attractions, Kumar said.

Developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Donyi Polo Airport is designed to be a greenfield one with eight check-in counters and it will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. The airport is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November.

At present, there is no airport near Itanagar, the closest one being Lilabari Airport, 80 km away in Assam's North Lakhimpur district. There are a few advanced landing grounds (ALGs) in the state, including in Pasighat and Tezu. The Donyi Polo Airport will have a 2,300-metres-long runway suitable for landing and take-off of Boeing 747. 

Spread over 4,100 sq m area, the airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers. The naming of the airport reflects the reverence of the indigenous people for the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo), symbolising the rich cultural heritage of the tribal-dominated state.

(With PTI inputs)

