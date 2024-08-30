National

India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data

With this, India still remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 4.7 percent.

India GDP growth 1st quarter
Representational Image Photo: Outlook Business
info_icon

India's gross domestic product slowed to a five-quarter low of 6.7 per cent in April-June this fiscal against 8.2 per cent in the year-ago period, mainly due to poor showing by the farm sector, according to government data.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 4.7 per cent.

The agriculture sector recorded a 2 per cent growth, down from 3.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday.

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 5 per cent in the year-ago period.

The previous GDP low was 6.2 per cent in January-March 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Falter As Hosts Look To Cash In At Lord's
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final
  4. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  5. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  2. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
  3. No More 2-Hour Friday Namaz Break In Assam Assembly; CM Sarma Calls It 'Historic Decision'
  4. SC Asks Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife Payal To Appear For Mediation
  5. In Ayodhya, Rape Of A Minor Becomes A Political Weapon
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin