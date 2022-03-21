Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Indian Startups Disrupting The World, Says Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant further said India at present has more than 61,000 start-ups and 81 unicorns

Indian Startups Disrupting The World, Says Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant, chairman of NITI Aayog.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 8:17 pm

Indian start-ups are disrupting the world and women-based entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Addressing an event organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Kant further said India at present has more than 61,000 start-ups and 81 unicorns.

Related stories

Startups Get Up To 10 Years For Converting Debt Investment Into Equity

Will Dubai’s Digital Asset Regulation Function As A Magnet For Indian Crypto Startups?

"Indian start-ups are disrupting the world especially in new emerging areas of health, nutrition and agriculture," he said.

According to Kant, women-owned businesses and enterprises are playing a very prominent role in society and will soon be the next big disruption within the Indian start-up ecosystem.

"Women-based entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society as more women take on entrepreneurship, it serves as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation, by enhancing women's agency and status," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO noted that presently venture capital (VC) and private equity firms are supporting women start-ups.

"This will help frame strategies and suggest appropriate measures to facilitate healthy growth of startups and will help promote women entrepreneurship," he said.

Kant said today India is a compelling growth story poised for rapid growth in consumption, urbanisation, digitisation along with rising income levels.

To all the women entrepreneurs including potential entrepreneurs, he said: "The world is looking at India very favourably."

Tags

National Business
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over China Plane Crash

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over China Plane Crash

Here's Why A 19-Year-Old's Video Of Running 10 Km At Midnight In Noida Has Over 4M Views

Here's Why A 19-Year-Old's Video Of Running 10 Km At Midnight In Noida Has Over 4M Views