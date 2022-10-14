Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Indian Nuclear Powered Submarine INS Arihant Successfully Test Fires Ballistic Missiles

The successful launch of ballistic missiles is significant in keeping with India's policy to have a 'credible minimum deterrence.'

INS Arihant
INS Arihant Source: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 10:03 pm

India's nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arihant, on Friday carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a "very high accuracy", the defence ministry said.

It said all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, seen as a major milestone to further boost India's strategic strike capabilities.

"INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on October 14. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement. 

It said "all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated".

INS Arihant first nuclear powered submarine 

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first boat under the SSBN project that was reportedly followed by another boat, INS Arighat.
    
In a statement, the defence ministry said the SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.

Credible minimum deterrence 

"The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability," the defence ministry said. 

"A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment," it said.

India has been a leading voice in pitching for universal nuclear disarmament aimed at complete elimination of atomic weapons.

(With PTI inputs)

