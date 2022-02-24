Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

The Embassy further asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are.

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine
A Destroyed Air Defence Base In The Aftermath Of A Russian Strike In Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:48 pm

Indian embassy in Kyiv informed Indians  stuck there that movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult," it said.

It said for those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, the embassy is in touch with establishments to put them up.

Related stories

CM Khattar: Nearly 2,000 People, Mostly Students From Haryana Are Stuck In Ukraine

Thackeray Instructs Officials To Coordinate With MEA For Safe Return Of State Residents From Ukraine

Indian Government In Huddle To Assess Ukraine Impact On Economy

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it said.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," it said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Indian Embassy In Kyiv Russia-Ukraine War Indians In Ukraine Indian Students Kyiv Airport Russia Bombs Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Crisis Indo-Ukraine Medical Students In Kyiv Rescue Ukraine Kyiv (Ukraine) India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

Over 590 FIRs, 291 Arrests During April-May 2021 To Check Cyber Crime: Delhi Police

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland