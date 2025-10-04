India Welcomes Trump’s Leadership As Gaza Peace Efforts Show Progress

Prime Minister Modi backs US-brokered plan as Hamas signals readiness to release Israeli hostages and transfer authority.

Trump Gaza peace plan India supports Gaza peace Modi statement Gaza Hamas hostage release
On X, Modi said, “India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace". File Photo; Representative image
  • India backs Trump’s leadership in advancing Gaza peace efforts.

  • Hamas signals readiness to release Israeli hostages and transfer authority.

  • Modi emphasises support for a durable and just peace in the region.

India has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s leadership following developments in Gaza that indicate progress towards ending the nearly two-year conflict, PTI reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to signs that Hamas may release Israeli hostages and described the developments as a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

On X, Modi said, “India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” PTI reported.

Mr. Trump, who has presented himself as the only figure capable of achieving peace in Gaza, has pushed a 20-point plan to end the two-year war. - X/@netanyahu; representative image
Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas indicated it had accepted elements of his plan to end the war and return the remaining hostages taken during the attack on 7 October 2023.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and transfer authority to other Palestinian representatives. However, the group noted that other aspects of Trump’s plan require further consultations among Palestinians, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

