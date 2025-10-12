India-US Rapprochement Gains Momentum With Gor Visit

Gor’s meetings with Modi, Jaishankar, Doval, and Misri indicate both nations’ intent to revive stalled trade talks and reset ties strained by Trump-era tariffs.
Discussions focused on defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, with India looking for U.S. investments and technology transfers while considering more defence purchases from the U.S.
Gor’s close ties to Trump and his dual role as envoy to Pakistan and Afghanistan signal a new diplomatic balancing act, as both countries eye a potential Modi–Trump meeting at the upcoming ASEAN summit in Malaysia.
Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India, and special envoy for South and Central Asia, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday evening. Gor’s whirlwind visit to New Delhi appears to signal a thaw in ties between India and the US, strained since the Trump-era tariffs and Washington’s controversial claim of mediating peace between India and Pakistan.
During his brief visit, Gor met not just the PM, but also national security adviser Ajit Doval, foreign minister Subramanyam Jaishankar, and foreign secretary Vikram Misri to push forward stalled trade negotiations and explore the contours of a new bilateral trade agreement. The fact that India opened all doors for the US envoy is an indication that both countries are eager to reset ties that had dipped to an all time low after Trump slapped 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports.
Gor’s tone was reconciliatory as he said “The U.S. values its relationship with India,” and went on to add that “President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend”. He mentioned the recent phone call between the two that happened just before he flew to New Delhi. “... they had an incredible phone call and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead”.
There was no mention of India buying Russian oil, or New Delhi funding Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine. Instead he praised both leaders, saying “under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations”.
Gor also said in his statement that he discussed defence, trade and technology during his meeting with the Prime Minister. According to those in the know about the trade negotiations, India is likely to buy more defence equipment from the US. New Delhi is keen to get more US investments as well as collaborate with America on high-tech and is eager for transfer of technology. Gor said that he also discussed the importance of critical minerals “to both of our nations”.
Gor is a part of Trump’s inner circle, and New Delhi was delighted that someone who has Donald Trump’s ear will be the next envoy. Incidentally he will also be special envoy to Pakistan and Afghanistan. How that unfolds, with Trump’s outreach to Pakistan is uncertain.
As Donald Trump once again trains his guns on China, he seems ready to get down to completing a bilateral trade agreement with India by the end of the year. Ironically all through July and August, Trump was going hammer and tong on India, he was soft on China and talked of a one-on-one meeting with President Xi Jinping and even travelling to China. But things have soured for the moment, as China has become the target again since last week.There is the buzz now of a possible Modi-Trump meet on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting to be held in Malaysia, later this month (26-27). While the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced earlier that Trump was an invitee and would attend, Washington has not yet confirmed it. Modi is scheduled to attend.