Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Successfully Flight Tests Missile System SFDR Booster

India successfully flight tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster, a missile system, at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the Odisha coast here.

India Successfully Flight Tests Missile System SFDR Booster
Representative image of an Indian missile File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:34 pm

India on Friday successfully flight tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster, a missile system, at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the Odisha coast here.

The SFDR-based propulsion enables the missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

Related stories

Indian Statement On Missile Fire Irresponsible, We Demand Joint Probe: Pakistan Foreign Minister

India-Pakistan Should Thoroughly Probe, Share Information: China On Accidental Missile Fire

The test demonstrated reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives, it said.

The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of instruments like telemetry, radar and electro Optical tracking systems deployed by ITR.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR.

He termed it as an important milestone towards development of critical missile technologies in the country.

The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

Tags

National SFDR Integrated Test Range Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Odisha Coast Complex Missile Complex Missile Mission Objectives Supersonic Speeds SFDR Booster High Energy Materials India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

Sri Lanka's Main Opposition Party To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Govt

Sri Lanka's Main Opposition Party To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Govt