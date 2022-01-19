Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India's Third Covid Wave Likely To Peak On Jan 23, Daily Cases To Stay Below 4 Lakh: IIT Kanpur Scientist

The Sutra model has been used to track and predict Covid case numbers in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India's Third Covid Wave Likely To Peak On Jan 23, Daily Cases To Stay Below 4 Lakh: IIT Kanpur Scientist
India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 2,82,970 new COVID-19 infections. - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 3:12 pm

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may peak on January 23 with daily cases likely to remain below the four lakh mark, according to a scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur.

Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have already reached their peak in case numbers in the past seven days, said Manindra Agrawal, a professor at IIT Kanpur and one of the researchers associated with the Sutra Covid model.

Related stories

Delhi Will Monitor Covid-19 Situation For 3-4 Days Before Reviewing Curbs: Satyendar Jain

SC Pulls Up States On Disbursal Of COVID-19 Death Claims

Covid-19 Active Cases Highest In 232 Days In India

According to Agrawal, COVID-19 cases will peak in Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Gujarat, and Haryana this week, while states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu may peak next week. “The daily peak cases are projected to peak on January 23 in India and stay below the four lakh mark. Metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have already peaked,” Agrawal told PTI.

“Trajectory with data up to 11th indicates the peak on 23th Jan with nearly 7.2 lakh cases per day. The actual trajectory is already deviating significantly, and the actual peak is unlikely to cross 4 lakh cases/day,” Agrawal tweeted on Tuesday. Agrawal had earlier predicted that the COVID-19 third wave will peak by January end.

“Across the country, the trajectories are changing significantly. I speculated earlier that it is due to ICMR guidelines for a changed testing strategy. However, at many places, these guidelines are not yet implemented and still, the trajectory has changed!” he said.

According to a new government advisory, individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel and contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as “high risk” based on age or comorbidities. In his view, there are two plausible reasons for the change in the Omicron-led case trajectory in India.

“There are two groups in the population, one with less immunity against Omicron and the other with more. The mutant first spread in the first group causing a sharp rise. Now the first group is exhausted and so the spread is slower,” he explained.

Agrawal noted that there was a lot of concern when the Omicron variant started spreading in November last year. However, he said, in the last week or so, people almost everywhere have concluded that the variant causes only “mild infection” and have decided to handle it with standard remedies instead of getting tested.

Previously, a study conducted by a different research team at the institute showed that the third wave of the pandemic in India might peak by February 3. That study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on December 23, studied the trend of the Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases in other countries and predicted that India too will witness a similar trajectory.

India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 2,82,970 new COVID-19 infections and 441 fatalities, pushing the country’s tally of cases to 3,79,01,241, and death toll to 4,87,202, according to official figures. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National COVID 19 Third Wave Covid-19 Cases Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) Omicron Pandemic
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold