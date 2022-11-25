Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Rectifying Past Mistakes, Celebrating Unsung Heroes: PM

Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 1:28 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung bravehearts who were lost in the pages of history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.

Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors.

“India's history is the history of warriors, the history of victory, the history of sacrifice, selflessness and bravery,” he said.

The prime minister said unfortunately even after Independence, the history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era continued to be taught.

“After Independence there was a need to change the agenda of slavery but it did not happen,” Modi said.

He said in every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought oppressors but this history was intentionally suppressed.

“Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride,” he said.

Modi also recalled how Lachit Barphukan had kept national interest above blood relations and did not hesitate to punish his close relative.

Related stories

Modi Congratulates Anwar Ibrahim For Being Elected Malaysian PM

Congress Did Not Follow Gandhian Values, Neglected Villages: PM Modi

BJP Government Transformed Education Sector In Gujarat, Says Modi

“Lachit Barphukan’s life inspires us to rise above dynasty and think about the country. He had said that no relationship is bigger than the country,” Modi said.

Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Politics Lachit Barphukan Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season