India Has Decided To Become Self-Reliant In Energy Sector In Next 25 Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:09 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has decided to become self-reliant in energy sector in the next 25 years.

Addressing a programme held to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre here, Modi also hailed the relationship between India and Japan. 

"India wants to be aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in energy sector in the 'amrit kaal' of next 25 yerars," he said adding that transportation is one key things to achieve it.

Modi said that electric two wheelers and four wheelers make no noise and are silent. "The silence of electric vehicles is bringing a new silent revolution in the country," he said.

The prime minister said Gujarat-Maharashtra bullet train to Rudraksh Centre in Varanasi and many such developmental projects are examples of India-Japan friendship.

Former prime minister of Japan late Shinzo Abe worked to bring the two countries closer and the present PM (Fumio) Kishida is working further for it, Modi added.

(Inputs from PTI)

