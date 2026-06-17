INDIA Bloc and NDA Brace for Tight Rajya Sabha Election in Jharkhand

Preparations are complete for the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for Thursday at the Assembly premises in Ranchi.
Three candidates, Baidyanath Ram of JMM, Pranav Jha of Congress, and BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani, are contesting for the two vacant seats.
A candidate requires a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to win, with the ruling INDIA bloc holding 56 seats and the NDA holding 24 seats.
Authorities have completed preparations for the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats in Jharkhand, scheduled for Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm at the Assembly premises, the Press Trust of India reported.
Three candidates are contesting the polls: Baidyanath Ram of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Pranav Jha of the Congress, and Parimal Nathwani, a BJP-backed Independent. Returning Officer Ranjit Kumar, who is also the secretary of the Jharkhand assembly, confirmed that all security and polling arrangements are complete.
“Once the polling is over, the report will be sent to the Election Commission of India. On the Commission’s permission, the counting of votes will start, tentatively around 5 pm,” Kumar told PTI.
The Numbers Game
A candidate must secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to win the election.
The INDIA bloc holds 56 seats in the assembly, comprising 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the RJD, and two from CPI(ML) Liberation. This clear majority makes Baidyanath Ram's victory highly likely.
The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha holds one seat in the legislature.
Fears of Cross-Voting
Political manoeuvring intensified this week amid concerns over potential cross-voting. The NDA shifted its legislators to a Ranchi hotel on Tuesday to keep their ranks intact.
The ruling INDIA bloc held mock polls at Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on Tuesday and at a hotel on Wednesday to prepare new legislators for the voting process.
“We all 56 MLAs of the INDIA bloc are united, and we will win both the Rajya Sabha seats,” Congress MLA Suresh Baitha told PTI.
BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal also said the alliance's supported candidate would emerge victorious.
The death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren created one of the vacancies in the Rajya Sabha. The second opening occurred because BJP member Deepak Prakash's term concludes on June 21.