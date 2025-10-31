India And US Sign A 10-Year Defense Pact

Rajnath Singh called the pact a "signal" of growing convergence, saying it will guide defence ties and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

  • India and the US signed a 10-year defence framework agreement in Kuala Lumpur, marking a new phase in their strategic partnership.

  • US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth said the pact strengthens coordination, information sharing, and technological cooperation between the two nations.

India and the US signed a 10-year defense framework agreement in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, inked by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Peter Hegseth.

Singh describing it as a "signal" of growing strategic convergence between the two nations.

The pact comes as the tensions between the two countries swells over Washington's slapping of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.

"We signed the 10 years 'Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership'. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership," Singh said on X.

After discussions with Hegseth, Singh stated that the defense pact will provide overall policy direction in the India-US defence relationship.

"It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership," he said.

"Defence will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region," Singh added.

Hegseth also stated that the agreement advances the defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence."

"We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," he said.

