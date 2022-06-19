Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
India Ambitious Towards Its Climate Targets: Bhupendra Yadav

Country's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has brought attention to India's commitment to the climate targets and its efforts toward the global good.

India Ambitious Towards Its Climate Targets: Bhupendra Yadav
Climate change activism.

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 9:02 am

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has claimed that India's annual per capita emissions are only a third of the global average but its climate targets are ambitious and reflect its commitment to the global good.


Equity and international cooperation hold the key to success against climate change where the most fortunate ones must lead the way, he said while representing India at a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF). US President Joseph Biden hosted the meeting on Friday to galvanize actions to strengthen energy security and tackle the climate crisis.


At the meeting, Yadav mentioned that India has already installed 159 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity. During the last seven-and-half years, India's installed solar energy capacity has increased over 18 times. "Global warming warns us that equity and international cooperation, leaving no one behind, hold the key to success, where those most fortunate must lead the way," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

"No nation can undertake this journey alone. Right understanding, right thought, and cooperative action need to set our path for the next decisive half a century. All nations must adhere to their fair share of the global carbon budget," he said. Yadav also called upon the members of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to launch a global movement on LIFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment as espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow.

