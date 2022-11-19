Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
In Varanasi, PM Modi Pays Tributes To Poet, And Freedom Fighter Subramania Bharathi

An endowed chair in Subramania Bharathi's name has enhanced the pride of the Banaras Hindu University, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi at Kashi Tamil Sangamam
PM Modi at Kashi Tamil Sangamam PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 7:25 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to eminent poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi and said the Banaras Hindu University has enhanced its pride by establishing a chair in his name.

In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here, Modi said, "There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet, and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here."

He got linked to Kashi in such a way that Kashi became his part, the prime minister said and added that "it is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular moustache".

"The BHU by establishing a chair dedicated to Subramania Bharathi has enhanced its pride," Modi said.

On November 18, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Bharathi's 96-year-old nephew KV Krishnan and his family in Kashi.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he had also said, "One of the greatest Tamil litterateurs of all time, Mahakavi Bharathi's home at Kashi Hanuman Ghat is a centre of learning and a holy pilgrimage."

His works on social justice and women's empowerment are relevant even today. Bharathi was introduced to spirituality and nationalism in Kashi itself. Kashi left a deep impact on Bharathi's personality, Pradhan had said. 

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

