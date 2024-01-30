President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.
In Photos: Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary Observation Across India
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Martyrs' Day. The father of the nation was remembered through events in Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Jammu and other places in India.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan operates a spinning wheel (Charkha) after offering tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at Bapu Vatika, in Ranchi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at the campsite of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Araria district.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in Patna.
West Bengal Govenor C V Ananda Bose pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, observed as Martyr's Day, in Kolkata.
School students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of father of the nation, in Jammu.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark his death anniversary, in Guwahati.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, at Rajghat, in New Delhi.