In Photos: How Nitish Kumar Went From ‘Will Rather Die’ To ‘Will Stay Together’

When asked in an exclusive The Indian Express interview in 2017, if Nitish Kumar was going to have his “ghar wapsi” with BJP as many speculated, he laughed it off saying “height hai”. In his interview he added, “Hindustan ki zarurat hai opposition unity ki…jis din opposition unity qayem hogi main nahi samajhta hoon…aap jo keh rahe hain chidambaram sahab fearless…aree kaun darega in logon (BJP) se (Right now, India needs a united opposition…the day we have unity in the opposition, I understand that…you know how you say we have to be fearless Chidambaram sahab…who even is scared of them)?