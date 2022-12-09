In Our Culture Work Is Religion, Not Contract: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said in Indian culture work is equated with "Dharm" (religion) and it is not seen as a transactional contract.

He was speaking at a function at Madhav Netralaya Eye Centre here.

"Over here (in our culture), work is Dharm and not a contract," Bhagwat said.

The prevailing attitude is that if one party to a contract does not fulfil its side of the deal, the other party will refuse to do its part, he said.

But this outlook is now changing and "we have started thinking on our own," the RSS chief added.

He further said that today is an era of brands, but in his experience when something turns into a brand, its quality declines.

Social service should be rendered without thinking whether other members of society will help or not, and if it is done with honesty and good intentions, people will rise up to help, the RSS chief said.

