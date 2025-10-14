IMD Weather Alert for Hyderabad: Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms Till October 17

Current Weather Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h across all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, from October 14 through October 17, 2025. Today’s forecast for Hyderabad city calls for generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers and winds gusting up to 40 km/h. Maximum temperatures will hover around 30 °C, with lows near 22 °C. Morning and night hours are likely to be misty and hazy, with surface winds shifting from north to northeast at 4–8 km/h.