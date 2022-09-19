Monday, Sep 19, 2022
IITs 'Temples' Developing Scientific Temper, Shaping Humanity's Future: Dharmendra Pradhan

IITs are not just educational institutions, they are temples to create a scientific temper and shape humanity's future. Our society has great expectations from IITs. Our IITians have to be torchbearers of growth and development," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan File Photo

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:38 pm

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are "temples" that develop scientific temper among students and shape humanity's future, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. 

"IITs are not just educational institutions, they are temples to create a scientific temper and shape humanity's future. Our society has great expectations from IITs. Our IITians have to be torchbearers of growth and development," he said.

"India has a culture of giving back to society and India innovates for the etterment of society. Due to the technical strength of IIT Madras, India will be rolling out indigenous 5G by the end of 2023," added Pradhan. 

The minister made the comments at IIT Madras. He released the Strategic Plan 2021-27 of IIT Madras which proposed an ambitious growth phase for the institute and dedicated Mphasis Centre for Quantum Sciences and Kotak IIT (M) Save Energy Mission today. 

Pradhan also inaugurated an indigenous GDI engine developed by IIT Madras and supported by TVS Motor Company and a low-cost vegetable cart incubated at the institute. 

(With PTI Inputs)

