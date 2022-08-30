Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Idol Immersion In Yamuna, Other Water Bodies Punishable With Fine, Jail Term: DPCC

Municipal bodies have been asked to issue directions to all zonal offices to take action against illegal idol-making. The DPCC said idol immersion creates serious problems as toxic chemicals used in their preparation leach out in the water.

DPCC has asked urban local bodies to create artificial ponds for idol immersion.
DPCC has asked urban local bodies to create artificial ponds for idol immersion.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:37 pm

The Delhi government's pollution control body has asked district magistrates to ensure idols are not immersed in the Yamuna or any other water body in the national capital during this year's Ganeshotva and Durga puja. Violations are punishable with a fine of Rs 50,000 or a jail term of up to six years, it said in an order issued Monday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also asked urban local bodies to create artificial ponds in the proximity of residential areas for idol immersion. The Delhi Police has been directed to check the entry of vehicles carrying plaster of paris (POP) idols into the city.

Municipal bodies have been asked to issue directions to all zonal offices to take action against illegal idol-making. The DPCC said idol immersion creates serious problems as toxic chemicals used in their preparation leach out in the water.

"Paints, colours and dyes applied on such POP idols contain hazardous chemicals such as mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead, cadmium which harms aquatic life which when consumed by humans may cause cancer and other diseases including respiratory ailments and skin infection," it said.

Related stories

Pragya Kapoor: The Sight Of Broken Idols Left Abandoned At Immersion Sites Spoil The Enthusiasm Of The Festival

EC Orders Removal Of Munger SP, DM Over Violence During Durga Idol Immersion

Man Dies Of Bullet Injury During Idol Immersion In Bihar’s Munger On Poll-Eve

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31 and immersion is on September 9. Though the National Green Tribunal banned idol immersion in the Yamuna in 2015, the Delhi government issued directions in this regard for the first time in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Idol Immersion Yamuna Other Water Bodies Punishable With Fine Jail Term DPCC Toxic Chemical Create Artificial Ponds Municipal Bodies
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details