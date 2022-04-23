Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
National

IAS, RAS Officers Arrested In Bribery Case: ACB

The accused had been demanding a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to allow smooth construction work, said an ACB official.

IAS, RAS Officers Arrested In Bribery Case: ACB
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 5:51 pm

An IAS officer and a Rajasthan Administrative Officer have been arrested for taking a bribe from a builder to allow him to do his construction work smoothly, the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Saturday.

ACB Director General B L Soni said IAS officer Nannumal Pahadia, who was posted as Alwar’s district collector till recently, was held following the arrests of RAS officer Ashok Sankhla and his broker Nitin Sharma who were nabbed red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The three were arrested on the complaint of the builder who said that Sankhla, who was posted as the revenue appellate authority, had been demanding a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to allow him to do his construction work smoothly, the ACB chief said.

Following the duo’s arrest, the IAS officer too was arrested for his complicity in the bribery case, he added.

ACB's Additional Director General of Police Dinesh M N said a case has been registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act and they are being interrogated.

