IAF Official's Wife Alleges Rape, Forced Conversion

According to the FIR, the woman alleges that she was subsequently declared "converted" and that an attempt was made to rape her afterward. She further alleged that the accused frequently brought a plastic bottle containing an unidentified liquid and forced her to drink it. He would then allegedly “mutter in Urdu”, blow on her face, and claim the ritual was "hypnosis and black magic" before raping her. Furthermore, the woman stated that the video footage shows this alleged black magic or hypnosis ritual.