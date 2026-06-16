IAF Official's Wife Alleges Rape, Forced Conversion

The victim alleged she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and around Rs 4 lakh extorted from her
Along with charges of rape, repeated sexual assault, extortion, blackmail, and forced conversion, the police have invoked sections of the anti-black magic law
A viral video in which the woman can be seen crying and pleading the accused to let her go has become a key piece of evidence
An Air Force personnel’s wife (24) from Nagpur has accused an old classmate and his associates of rape, blackmail, black magic and forced religious conversion. Two men, including the main accused, have been arrested. Another suspect, a cleric, who was allegedly involved in the conversion, is yet to be found. A police team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh to trace his whereabouts.
The Complaint
According to media reports, the registered FIR details that the main accused, who has been identified as Ayaaz Madare (26), met the 24-year-old woman in a hotel on February 8, 2025, where he allegedly spiked her drink. He allegedly recorded objectionable photos and videos of her and subsequently blackmailed her, threatening to distribute the videos to her husband and publish them on social media. The victim alleged she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and around Rs 4 lakh was extorted from her.
A video which went viral has become the key piece of evidence in the case. The video shows the woman crying and pleading the accused to let her go as he forcefully holds her and allegedly chants “religious verses”.
According to the FIR, the woman alleges that she was subsequently declared "converted" and that an attempt was made to rape her afterward. She further alleged that the accused frequently brought a plastic bottle containing an unidentified liquid and forced her to drink it. He would then allegedly “mutter in Urdu”, blow on her face, and claim the ritual was "hypnosis and black magic" before raping her. Furthermore, the woman stated that the video footage shows this alleged black magic or hypnosis ritual.
As per media reports, the complaint also details a separate incident from May 31, where Madare and his associate, who has been identified as Ameen Shaikh, reportedly took the woman by force to Kalmeshwar. There, a third accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana from Tamia village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, allegedly performed religious rituals and forced her to state “qubool hai” to convert her.
Following the ritual, the cleric reportedly declared that she had “converted to Islam” and that her “nikah” to Madare was complete. The victim further alleged that she was forced to consume meat and recite the kalma. Subsequently, the group took her to a hotel where Madare allegedly assaulted her again, and the accused allegedly continued to visit her residence to commit further sexual assaults.
Police Action
Along with charges of rape, repeated sexual assault, extortion, blackmail, and forced conversion, the police have invoked sections of the anti-black magic law and sent a Nagpur police team to another state to search for the cleric who allegedly performed the conversion.
"In her complaint, the woman has alleged rape, extortion, conversion, and black magic," said DCP Suresh Reddy. He noted that a thorough investigation is underway and seized electronic devices are being forensically analysed to secure crucial evidence.