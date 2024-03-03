'I Have Killed My Wife, Get Me Arrested': Ghaziabad Man Admits Crime, Asks Neighbours To Call Cops

A 55-year-old man, Bharat Singh, has been apprehended after confessing to the alleged murder of his wife, whose lifeless body he had kept at their residence for four days.
The discovery occurred when an unpleasant odour came from their Ghaziabad home, followed by Singh sitting outside and openly confessing to the crime and urging neighbours to contact the police.
The crime was committed in a rented flat in a housing colony, with senior police officer Naresh Kumar confirming the recovery of his wife Sunita's (51) body from the flat.
According to a NDTV report, Kumar stated, "We were informed by the neighbours that Bharat had choked his wife Sunita to death. On reaching there, we found the body at their home. The murder appears to have happened at least three days back. We have arrested the accused. He has told us during questioning that he killed his wife during an altercation over a family issue. We have informed the woman's family members and sent the body for autopsy."
Neighbors, previously unaware of the crime, were surprised when Singh openly confessed to the murder and expressed his desire to surrender to the authorities.
One neighbour revealed, "Her body was at home for 4-5 days before police arrived and recovered the body."
Another recounted the scene of Singh sitting outside, publicly declaring his crime, stating, "We don't know what happened. He sat here and screamed, 'I have killed my wife, get me arrested.' So we called the cops, and they found the body. We do not need anything else."