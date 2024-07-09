National

Hyderabad: Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Ameerpet | Here's What They Found

The establishment was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of 27 other listed brands.

X/@cfs_telangana
Findings from Rebels Food Private Limited establishment. | Photo: X/@cfs_telangana
info_icon

Officials from the Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety recently inspected several cloud kitchen's in Hyderabad Ameerpet area. The team found multiple violations at one of the kitchens.

Inspecting the Rebels Food Private Limited in Ameerpet's SR Nagar, said, that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license's true copy was not displayed at the premises.

The establishment was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of 27 other listed brands and claims it as a "multi-brand kitchen".

The team also uncovered expired food articles like peri peri sprinkler seasoning (1kg), frozen baby potato, green cabbage and garlic bread seasoning sachets were also found in the store room. Additionally, some of the food articles in the refrigerator were also not labelled properly.

However, food handlers were found to be wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms. The team said that pest control records, along with medical fitness certificates, were also found available.

In the same area, the Food Safety team also inspected another establishment - ITC Limited. The FBO was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations and Aashirwad Soul Creations.

However, the kitchen was found to be following other common requirements. The team found food handlers were found hearing wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms.

Semi prepared food and raw food materials were found stored properly in steel containers and covered appropriately. Pest control and medical records were also found to be available for the food handlers.

Last week, the food safety team found multiple violations in food establishments in the Suryapet area, Medak's Kallakal area, Hanumankonda and Tolichowki area. At several of these places, the FSSAI license true copy were found to be expired, usage of synthetic chemicals and misbranded food products were found as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  2. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
Football News
  1. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. CUET-UG: Several Students Claim Responses In Answer Key Incorrect, Objections Window Closing At 5PM Today
  3. Hyderabad: Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Ameerpet | Here's What They Found
  4. 'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack
  5. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
Entertainment News
  1. Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Responds To Rumours Of Him Dating 20-Year-Old Lily Chee
  2. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  3. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  5. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
US News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda