Hyderabad: Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Ameerpet | Here's What They Found

Officials from the Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety recently inspected several cloud kitchen's in Hyderabad Ameerpet area. The team found multiple violations at one of the kitchens.
Inspecting the Rebels Food Private Limited in Ameerpet's SR Nagar, said, that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license's true copy was not displayed at the premises.
The establishment was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of 27 other listed brands and claims it as a "multi-brand kitchen".
The team also uncovered expired food articles like peri peri sprinkler seasoning (1kg), frozen baby potato, green cabbage and garlic bread seasoning sachets were also found in the store room. Additionally, some of the food articles in the refrigerator were also not labelled properly.
However, food handlers were found to be wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms. The team said that pest control records, along with medical fitness certificates, were also found available.
In the same area, the Food Safety team also inspected another establishment - ITC Limited. The FBO was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations and Aashirwad Soul Creations.
However, the kitchen was found to be following other common requirements. The team found food handlers were found hearing wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms.
Semi prepared food and raw food materials were found stored properly in steel containers and covered appropriately. Pest control and medical records were also found to be available for the food handlers.
Last week, the food safety team found multiple violations in food establishments in the Suryapet area, Medak's Kallakal area, Hanumankonda and Tolichowki area. At several of these places, the FSSAI license true copy were found to be expired, usage of synthetic chemicals and misbranded food products were found as well.