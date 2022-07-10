Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Humiliated Over Suspicion Of Stealing Gutkha, Boy Dies By Suicide In Assam

One of the boys was allowed to go home after his family managed to pay Rs 5,000 as a fine, while the other boy was continued to be thrashed as his father was unable to pay the money immediately, locals said. Unable to bear the humiliation, the boy died by suicide.

undefined
Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:28 pm

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Tamulpur district after being beaten up by some student leaders who accused him of stealing packets of gutkha from a shop, police said. Three people were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Two boys were taken to the office of Pub Defeli Anchalik Students' Union in Naukata area near Goreswar on Saturday afternoon over the allegation that they stole gutkha packets from a shop on March 31. "The student leaders reportedly held a meeting and concluded that the two boys were involved in the theft. They then beat up the boys and demanded money from their families," a police officer said.

One of the boys was allowed to go home after his family managed to pay Rs 5,000 as a "fine", while the other boy was continued to be thrashed as his father was unable to pay the money immediately, locals said. Unable to bear the humiliation, the boy died by suicide, they claimed.

A case has been registered and three people, including an office-bearer of Pub Defeli Anchalik Students' Union, have been arrested, police said. Agitated locals vandalised the students' union office on Saturday night, following the incident.

The office was sealed by the police on Sunday morning, and the Tamulpur District Students' Union suspended four office-bearers of Pub Defeli Anchalik Students Union for their alleged involvement in the incident. 

(With PTI Inputs)

