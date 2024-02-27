Internet blockade has been used as a tool to deal with the protesting farmers in Haryana. The Government of Haryana implemented an internet shutdown as soon as the farmer’s protest began. On February 11, the Haryana government imposed an internet ban across seven districts for two days along with the imposition of section 144 of CrPC banning gathering of people. On February 13, the Government of Rajasthan implemented an internet shutdown in three districts bordering Haryana for 48 hours. The Government of Haryana extended the internet blockade for three more days and the Union Government also played its part. According to media reports, the Union Government issued two orders on February 10 and February 12 respectively to shut internet services in seven districts of Punjab till February 16. The Government of Haryana further extended the internet ban till February 23 across seven Districts. The connectivity continues to be poor in several parts of the state which is the epicentre of the protest.

Internet shutdown has become an arm for the government to weaken protests. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), 43 per cent of the internet shutdowns between 2020 and 2022 were either to prevent or in response to protests. A study by the HRW indicates that 14 per cent of the internet shutdowns in this period were used to prevent fraud in examinations and another 14 per cent were used in response to communal violence. In an analysis of the 85 shutdowns imposed by the Government of Rajasthan, 52 per cent of the shutdowns targeted protests and 33 per cent were for preventing examination fraud, according to the report.