Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
HM Amit Shah Praises J&K Police For Bagging Highest Gallantry Awards On Republic Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged the highest share of 115 gallantry wards on this year’s Republic Day.

Home Minister Amit Shah. - PTI

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 3:50 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its valour and commitment and said its dedication has been reflected as it got the largest share of 115 gallantry awards announced on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been in forefront in fighting the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the sensitive union territory for more than three decades now.

"J&K Police has been the spearhead of India's fight against terrorism. It is a matter of immense pride to the entire nation, that the @JmuKmrPolice has won the largest share, 115, of the gallantry awards today on Republic Day. This reflects their valour and commitment," Shah tweeted.

Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said on this momentous achievement, he salutes their bravery.

"PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central government stands committed to recognising and honouring our brave police personnel," he said.
 

National
