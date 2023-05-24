Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Historical 'Sengol' Will Be Installed In New Parliament Building: Amit Shah

Historical 'Sengol' Will Be Installed In New Parliament Building: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
'Sengol', a historical sceptre to be installed in new Parliament building PTI

Updated: 24 May 2023 12:51 pm

'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.   

Shah said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now.

He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.  

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.   

The Home Minister said that new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness. He said the Prime Minister will honour 7,000 workers (shram yogis) on the inauguration.  

Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

